Nadeem Afzal Chan says govt believes in supremacy of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s spokesperson, Nadeem Afzal Chan, has said that the federal government believes in supremacy of the Parliament.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, while talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court (SC), was answering a question raised over by-passing the parliament after bringing back-to-back ordinances.

The spokesperson said that the presentation of ordinance in the parliament was not a new thing.

A journalist questioned for removal of the legal flaws from the new summary. To this, he replied the summary will be produced before the top court which would guide the government regarding it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet has approved circulation summary of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, said sources.

According to sources, a new summary regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was formulated by the Federal Government after the Supreme Court heard a case into the matter.

Sources said that the summary was sent to cabinet members through special messenger for their opinion on the matter. The summary has been sent to the President for approval, confirmed the sources.

The circulation summary was formulated in an emergency session under Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was himself present along with the senior cabinet members, legal team and former law minister Farogh Naseem.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court (SC) had suspended the notification confirming the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

