Naegleria claims another life in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

KARACHI: A young patient diagnosed with Naegleria passed away today while in treatment at a local medical facility of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The virus has caused serious concerns in the country with the number of patients continually increasing.

According to details, 19-year-old Hameed Ullah was being treated in Jinnah hospital and was admitted into the healthcare facility last night.

15 people have so far succumbed to the deadly virus in Karachi.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria fowleri had begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is key to killing the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning the nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain

