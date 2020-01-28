Naval Chief pays official visit to Sri Lanka: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid an official visit to Sri Lanka where he met top civil and military leadership, the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said Tuesday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and also held a meeting with Defence Secretary Maj Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and top military hierarchy.

During the meetings, they discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security and stability.

Earlier in December last year, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Anatolyevich Yevmenov had met Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by a Navy spokesperson, matters of mutual interest, promotion of cooperation between navies of the two countries, professional matters and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to ensure maritime security and peace in the region and its role in the war on terror.

The Russian Naval Chief was also informed about Pakistan’s stance on the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir particularly after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security and stability in the region. Later, the Russian Navy commander laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

