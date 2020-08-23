ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday assailed leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for holding the government responsible for allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said PML-N leaders and their supporters in media used to say day and night how critically ill Nawaz Sharif is, and if he was not let go abroad his life would be in peril.

Read More: Pakistan approaches UK for Nawaz’s repatriation

Since yesterday, these people have been saying that it was the government that had sent Sharif abroad and ask how could they ask him to fly back home. This is the deceit and fib on the basis of which the PML-N was formed, he added.

نون لیگ کے لیڈرز اور میڈیا میں ان کے حمائیتی دن رات بتاتے تھے کہ نواز شریف کتنے بیمار ہیں اور اگر نہ بھیجا گیا تو کس طرح ان کی جان کو خطرہ لاحق ہوگا، کل سے یہ حضرات کہ رہے ہیں حکومت نے خود بھیجا تھا،ہم کیسے بلوائیں،یہی وہ دھوکہ دہی اور جھوٹ ہےجس کی بنیاد پر نون لیگ کی تشکیل ہوئ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 23, 2020

It is to mention here that Pakistan has approached British authorities to repatriate three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London for his medical treatment.

Read More: NAB decides to bring back Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria wrote a letter to the British authorities, demanding to handover the former prime minister to the country.

The development came a day after Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said that it is necessary to bring back former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and the government will ask the Foreign Office (FO) to take steps for his return.

Comments

comments