Nawaz keeps mum over Musharraf treason case verdict

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday did not respond to a query regarding the special court’s decision in the high treason case involving former military ruler and president of Pakistan General retd Pervez Musharraf, ARY NEWS reported.

The former premier was asked to comment on the court verdict when he was returning from the London hospital after a check-up. The ailing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, however, remained silent at the query and left for his residence.

Later talking to media, the son of the former prime minister Hussain Nawaz said they have informed Nawaz Sharif of the court decision.

“The decision came when we were at the hospital,” he said adding that Nawaz after listening to it said that he had left all matters on the will of the Allah.

Detailing the health situation of his father, Hussain said that the PML-N leader would undergo a cardiac PAT scan on Monday other than the examination of his teeth same day.

A day before, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that he was unaware of the developments regarding Musharraf’s treason case.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly who is currently abroad to tend to his ailing brother, former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was yet to read the verdict in the high-treason case against former Military Chief and President of the Country, Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif said he would refrain from commenting on the matter as he was busy in tending to his brother and did not follow the matter.

The politician also said that Nawaz Sharif was as yet unaware of the case and the verdict or its proceedings

