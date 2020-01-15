How can ‘critically ill’ Nawaz Sharif go out, questions minister

LAHORE: Expressing dissatisfaction over ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid questioned on Wednesday how can he go out for fresh air if he is seriously ill.

Speaking during ARY News morning programme Bakhabar Savera, she said the relief given to the PML-N supreme leader in the shape of bail ceased to have an effect on Dec 25.

Subsequently, the former premier moved a plea seeking to extend his stay in London in connection with his treatment, the minister said, adding his medical reports were furnished to the home department.

She said a panel of doctors examined these reports and found nothing new when compared to Sharif’s previous reports. She added the reports furnished to the Punjab government are insufficient.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif looks healthy, sound: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Dr Yasmin Rashid said she asked the ex-PM’s personal physician Dr Adnan to explain as to how Sharif was going out for fresh air if his health condition is critical.

Earlier on Jan 14, the Punjab government had rejected medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Dr Yasmin Rashid had said old and incomplete reports have been sent to the Punjab government from London.

The former prime minister was given bail for six months to get treatment, she said and added it seems that he is not undergoing any treatment in London.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif may fall ill due to excessive eating: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Dr Yasmin said she called Dr Adnan and asked him to send his latest reports. “Asked Dr Adnan why the latest medical reports of the elder Sharif are not being shared with the Punjab government.”

Comments

comments