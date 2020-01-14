Nawaz Sharif may fall ill due to excessive eating: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday while addressing the media said that ailing Nawaz Sharif’s picture in the restaurant has been seen by one and all, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the Sharif family departs for London when they get the knack for a little fresh air.

“The best restaurant was chosen for ‘fresh air’, Sharif family’s dreams will never become a reality, the court had put a condition on the bail that a medical report of the ailing politician needs to be submitted after an interval of two weeks, where is the report?” inquired Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

“The only way I see Nawaz Sharif getting ill now is due to excessive eating.”

In conclusion, the minister said that the verdict in the Pervez Musharraf death sentence case by Lahore High Court safeguarded the sanctity of the country.

Earlier in the day, The Punjab government rejected medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said old and incomplete reports have been sent to Punjab government from London.

The former prime minister was given bail for six months to get himself treated, but he didn’t yet, she said and added seems that he is not going under any treatment in London.

