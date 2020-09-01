Nawaz Sharif is fit as per his recent medical reports: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shows that he is perfectly fine and sound in health, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, the reports of the former prime minister shows that he is fit and sound as the reason behind delay in his treatment are also mentioned in the report.

نواز شریف کے وکلاء کی طرف سے جمع کرائ گئ میڈیکل رپورٹ خود ثبوت ہے کہ ملزم بالکل صحت مند ہے، علاج شروع نہ کنے کی وجہ بتائ گئ ہے کہ کرونا کی وجہ سے ہسپتال جانا چونکہ مناسب نہیں لہذا٘ جب کرونا دنیا سے نیست و نابود ہو جائیگا تو علاج شروع ہو گا، “عجیب نظام روا ہے یہاں نظام کے ساتھ”۔۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 1, 2020

Seems that Nawaz Sharif will be admitted in hospital for treatment after end of the coronavirus pandemic. It is strange that how this system is treated, the minister concluded.

Nawaz Sharif’s recent medical reports

Fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) shows that Nawaz Sharif maybe “at much greater risk than a normal person” if exposed to Covid-19.

Read more: Fake medical reports aided Nawaz Sharif’s exit, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Mr Sharif, given his age and significant disease burden, falls in the category of patients who, if exposed to the Covid-19 infection, maybe at a much greater risk than a normal person, the consultant cautions in his report.

Comments

comments