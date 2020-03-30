LAHORE: Accountability Court on Monday gave prime accused Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Abbas immunity from physical court appearances in ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the immunity has been granted till a formal reference is submitted against the accused by the anti-graft body investigating the case.

The court has said that the accused will be called to court after the reference is submitted.

Consular representing Sharif family said that all three suspects in the case had recieved bails from the high court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for investigation in land scam case related to the editor-in-chief of Jang Group of Newspapers and owner of Geo News Mir Shakilur Rahman, ARY News reported on March 15.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Lahore chapter on March 20 in the case related to land scam when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was the then chief minister of Punjab in 1986.

Sharif is facing accusations of illegal allotment of land as the then Punjab CM to Mir Shakilur Rehman.

NAB sources said the institution has found evidences against Nawaz Sharif in Mir Shakil’s land scam case.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

