Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday held a press conference and reiterated the government’s resolve to uphold the decision of not extending Nawaz Sharif’s bail, ARY News reported.

Chohan said that the decision to bring back Nawaz Sharif is mutually agreed upon by the Punjab cabinet and should be viewed as decisive.

Read More: Govt seeks deportation of Nawaz Sharif from London

The minister continued that the former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has yet to be admitted at a healthcare facility after 16 weeks of bail which was granted due to health concerns.

Taking a jibe at the former premier, Chohan said that other than getting proper treatment for the life-threatening disease Nawaz has done everything else there was to do in the city.

Read More: NAB files another reference against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari

Chohan revealed that Nawaz Sharif has met a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) official at his residence in London.

“We have given it in writing to the English authorities that Nawaz Sharif is an absconder of law and should be allowed to travel back and face his punishment,” said Chohan.

Read More: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reveals ‘reason’ behind Maryam Nawaz’s silence

The minister also claimed that the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has confirmed that the PMLN supremo is fit as a fiddle.

In an answer to a question on the possibility of the Sharif family seeking political asylum in England said that if that happens then the matter would change drastically.

Comments

comments