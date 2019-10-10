Nawaz Sharif neglected my advises, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Cracks in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ranks are wide open now over the JUI-F’s Azadi March, as the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif, criticized his elder brother and jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif for neglecting his advises.

According to the inside story of the PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting that was presided over by Shehbaz, yesterday (Wednesday), the PML-N president said the party always suffered a loss whenever it picked a fight with the establishment.

Younger Sharif kept on talking for two hours after the end of the meeting to respond to the criticisms of the party leaders.

“I told the former premier during his last tenure to stop fighting with the establishment and serve the people”, Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the party meeting.

Furthermore, Shehbaz said that in the past, he had advised Nawaz at the time of General (retd) Jahangir Karamat and General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif had also rejected to lead the party in JUI-F’s Long March and named Ahsan Iqbal to lead the party in Fazal’s sit in.

It must be noted that the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had opposed participating in the Azadi March.

Shehbaz had to meet his elder brother at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today to take a final decision over the issue, but he couldn’t visit jail due to his backache,” party sources had said.

On the other hand, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif had announced full support of his party for JUI-F’s Azadi March.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

