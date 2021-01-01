PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has reiterated that the government will revoke the passport of ex-premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on February 16 instead of renewing it, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital today, said that he is pleased to address his first press meeting of 2021 from Peshawar. The interior minister said that he has visited Torkham border today and an online visa service was launched after ending the issuance of manual visas.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] has given instructions to make the issuance of visa easier besides eliminating corruption.”

He said that the government respects all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working in Pakistan, however, notice will be taken against those involved in running politics.

Rasheed said that the government has taken strict notice of Karak incident and Mufti Kifayat’s case was referred to the KP government. He said that no one will be allowed to use non-parliamentary language against the armed forces of Pakistan.

He added that all chief secretaries have been given directions to ensure the protection of worship places of the minority communities.

He reiterated that the passport of Nawaz Sharif will not be renewed on February 16. The government will make maximum efforts to bring back absconding Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

To a question, he replied that the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is doing nothing but making tall claims on media.

He said that PM Imran Khan is fighting against mafias in the country and he will complete its five-year tenure. Rasheed added that the government will make a major reduction in inflation this year.

