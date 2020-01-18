Nawaz Sharif taken to Brompton Hospital for routine checkup

LONDON: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being taken to Royal Brompton Hospital for a formal health examination, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ailing politician who is currently on bail to tend to his deteriorating health is being accompanied to the healthcare centre by personal physician Dr Adnan and son, Hussain Nawaz.

Earlier on January 15, Pakistan’s former Ambassador at the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi met the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at his residence, Avenfield House.

The former Pakistani ambassador to the UN was filmed exiting the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Supremo, Nawaz Sharif’s residence.

Latest medical reports submitted in court for the politician maintains that Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stable and required surgery, which could not be conducted until improvement in his health condition.

