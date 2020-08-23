LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid says the government allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement on Sunday, she slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saying the opposition party has made quite a fuss about the party leader’s health.

“We diagnosed Nawaz Sharif’s ailments and began his treatment but he had the intention of going abroad from the start.”

Read More: Fawad continues to assail PML-N on Twitter

“Nawaz Sharif first said he will consult his personal physician and then demanded that he be allowed to have treatment abroad,” Yasmin Rashid said, adding he declined an offer to get treatment at a private hospital in the country.

The former premier was getting treatment at Services Hospital but later shifted to Sharif City Hospital on his request, where he decided to travel abroad for treatment, she recalled.

Read More: Pakistan approaches UK for Nawaz’s repatriation

The minister said the government had been ensuring his better treatment in the country, due to which his blood platelet count was improving, adding he flew out of the country after assuring the government and the relevant court that he would return home after treatment.

Comments

comments