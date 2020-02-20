PMLN distances itself from govt committee moot on Nawaz Sharif’s health

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) representation sought for a committee formed on the health and wellbeing of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif has been denied, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PML-N member called upon to represent the party on the matter, Attaullah Tarar wrote a letter to the chief secretary notifying him of the decision.

Tarar has maintained that he was called upon at a very late juncture and was not available on the day the meeting has been scheduled.

The PMLN stalwart has asked for another day to be chosen for the meeting on the important issue.

Attaullah Tarrar has also demanded to take Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, online via video link during such meetings and making him a part of the committee moving forward.

Earlier on February 15, Mother of the critically ill former premier of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shamim Akhtar arrived on Saturday at England’s Heathrow airport.

Grandson, Hussain Nawaz Sharif received his grandmother at the airport, both made their way to the family’s residence in Park lane to meet the ailing former Prime Minister of Pakistan awaiting his mother’s arrival.

