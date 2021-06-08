Nazimabad AC caught on camera demanding bribe, suspended

KARACHI: ARY News’ show Sar-e-Aam team on Tuesday exposed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nazimabad Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi allowing resumption of commercial activities in Karachi’s Central district by taking bribes.

The team Sar-e-Aam conducted a sting operation after it came to know about the illegal activities of the assistant commissioner.

Team Sar-e-Aam contacted the assistant commissioner and sought permission for the reopening of the marriage hall and other illegal activities.

During the sting operation, the AC Nazimabad Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi allowed the opening of the marriage hall after taking a bribe. The AC also agreed upon allowing illegal constructions with an Rs500,000 bribe.

Read More: Sar-e-Aam team busts its own members blackmailing people in sting operation

Taking notice of the ARY News report, the Sindh chief secretary suspended AC Nazimabad Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi. The notification of his suspension was also issued.

It is pertinent to mention here that team Sar-e-Aam led by host Iqrar ul Hassan has conducted various sting operations to bust gangs involved in various criminal activities besides also busting people who blackmail people in the name of the programme previously.

A gang stealing sensitive data of Pakistani citizens for crimes ranging from ATM theft to phone hacking and online scams had been busted in Karachi, thanks to ARY News’ Sar-e-Aam team’s efforts in February this year.

