NDMA delivers fresh stock of PPEs to Punjab, AJK

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched the fourth stock of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedical staff fighting coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The fourth stock consisted more than 950,000 surgical face masks, 39,299 N-95 respiratory masks, 178,660 protective suits, 54,800 gloves, 31,934 shoe covers, 41,065 surgical caps, 19,807 face shields, 39,200 bottles of 500 millilitres sanitizers each and 12,964 gowns.

The protection equipment was sent to the hospitals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Punjab in order to ensure the protection of medics fighting COVID-19 pandemic on the front line.

Read: 15 more doctors, one nurse, two paramedics catch coronavirus in 24 hours

Earlier on April 29, NDMA had dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, these PPE include surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

Another consignment of PPEs had been delivered by NDMA to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department on April 28.

Read: Sindh reports as many as 622 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Coronavirus cases

The coronavirus count reached 17,611 in Pakistan as 794 more cases were reported within 24 hours in the country, according to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the national dashboard, the death toll of coronavirus infected individuals has increased to 406 while 4,315 patients recovered from the virus and 153 are still critical.

Comments

comments