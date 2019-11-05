NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.37 on one unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has officially increased the per-unit price of electricity by Rs2.37, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the decision has been undertaken under the pretext of fuel adjustment.

The consumers would now have to bear an additional load of Rs33 billion due to the increased pricing.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had previously increased the per-unit price of electricity by 0.52 Rs on September 27.

The previous increment was also made with regards to fuel adjustment.

NEPRA had also increased the price per unit of electricity on Sept 4 with an increase of Rs 1.78.

