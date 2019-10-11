Eight-year-old boy electrocuted by naked electricity wire in Karachi

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy died of electric shock when he accidentally touched a naked and exposed electricity cable outside a mosque located in North Nazimabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The negligence of the K-Electric administration has claimed one more life in the metropolis where the eight-year-old boy, identified as Rizwan, electrocuted by an electric wire left exposed outside a mosque.

Rescue sources confirmed that the boy lost his life due to the naked electricity wire.

The dead body of the deceased child was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by the rescue officials.

Police officials have also reached the site and decided to launch a thorough investigation into the incident. During the first phase of the probe, police officials will record the statement of the family members of the deceased child at the hospital.

However, the K-Electric administration has not yet made any step to cover the broken wire despite the latest incident of electrocution death.

On September 6, the National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which held an in-house investigation on the deaths in Karachi due to electrocution concludes findings, had levied blames of most deaths on K-Electric.

In the previous development, the death toll of 35 had reached in two weeks which was blamed on K-Electric (Karachi Electric) administration for not making pre-rain measures for the safety and security of the citizens as exposed high-tension wires became death warrants.

NEPRA concluded that 19 of the 35 deaths were indeed caused by the power generator of responsible for lighting up the biggest city of Pakistan.

NEPRA authorities also announced to act upon the findings hence dragging K-Electric to court and penalising them under the laws of the organization formed in 1997.

