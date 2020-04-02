20 new coronavirus cases emerge in Sindh as tally reaches 761

KARACHI: 20 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh on Thursday evening, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 761

According to the Sindh health minister, 12 cases have emerged in Karachi, while eight have been detected in pilgrims who arrived at the Sukkur isolation facility from Iran via Taftan border crossing on March 31.

Dr Azra Fazl Pechuhu said the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi is 295 while 135 cases were detected in Hyderabad. She said 250 cases were reported among pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre.

A total of 56 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far, she said.

Read More: Coronavirus claims another life in Sindh, provincial tally rises to 10

Earlier today, the health minister confirmed another death from novel coronavirus in Sindh, raising the provincial death toll to 10.

The 65-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 28. He had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that seven more patients of coronavirus had passed away taking the nation-wide toll to 32.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 922 followed by Sindh with 761 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 276 cases, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Read More: Pakistan’s first COVID-19 patient donates plasma after recovery

Comments

comments