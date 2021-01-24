Newlywed woman sets self afire over forced marriage in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: A newlywed woman set herself afire over forced marriage in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad tehsil, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kot Sabzal police station. The woman has been shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition.

Also Read: ‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

A police official said the woman was married off to a person against her will eight days back.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the woman on her husband’s complaint over suicide attempt.

Also Read: Minor disavows her forced marriage with 50-year-old thanks to police

Comments

comments