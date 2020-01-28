News related to Sindh silver lining in HRW report: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday took to Twitter saying that the only positive news coming from Pakistan nowadays is from Sindh, ARY News reported.

Sharing a recently published report of the Human Rights Watch on ‘freedom of expression’ in the country, the PPP chairman said that the only positive thing in the “damning report” was regarding Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto tweeted: “In an otherwise damning report a single positive line about Pakistan & that too from #Sindh. Thanks to @hrw for recognizing our progressive reform for women agriculture workers.”

The politician was insinuating the fact that the Sindh cabinet had approved a new law in August providing the right of women agricultural workers to have a written contract, minimum wage, welfare benefits along with gender parity in wages.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on January 23 said that he would not tolerate any delay in resolving issues faced by Larkana district.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman has won a National Assembly seat from Larkana district, which is considered a stronghold of the party despite losing a provincial assembly seat in a by-poll recently to a Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader.

Chairing a meeting of the party’s sub-organizations dealing with youth, minorities, women, culture, doctors, and others in Larkana, the party chairman held an in-depth discussion over the problems faced by the district.

