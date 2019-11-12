Judge gets 30 more days to wind up probe into Nimrita case

KARACHI- Sindh home department on Tuesday extended one month into the judicial probe of Nimrita murder case, ARY News reported.

A district and session judge Larkana is currently holding an inquiry into the mysterious circumstances of Dr. Nimrita Kumari Chandani’s death, a BDS student at the Bibi Aseefa Dental College.

The decision on Tuesday was taken by the provincial authorities on the request of district and session judge Larkana. The department also issued a notification in this regard.

Sources said that the extension was acquired from the session judge after a delay is being made in the forensic report of the deceased medical student.

During a court hearing on November 09, the district and session judge has reprimanded Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Dr. Amrita for her unprofessional behaviour while conducting the autopsy of Nimrita Kumari.

The autopsy report submitted by the medico-legal officer Dr. Amrita on November 06, claimed that neck signs indicate either towards strangulation or hanging of the deceased and should be ascertained through circumstantial evidence. The report further confirmed that the deceased was raped before being murdered.

“Have you prepared this autopsy report under any pressure,” asked the judge saying that the provisional and final post-mortem reports differed from each other.

Dr. Amrita replied during the proceedings that she was a junior and was not willing to take such a high profile case. “I was handed this case on the same day I was appointed medico-legal officer,” said the WMLO.

The court further asked her as to why she did not submit these reservations in writing. It also hinted at including the WMLO in the murder probe of the final year MBBS student at CMCH.

