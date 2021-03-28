CHISHTIAN: As many as nine people were arrested in Chihtian, a city in Punjab’s Bahawalpur district, over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPS), ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the cases were registered against shopkeepers for not wearing facemaks despite clear directions of the Punjab government after an alarming increase in the COVID cases.

The people were arrested under the Punjab Pandemic Control Act 2020. A large number of people are being seen violating the SOPs in the markets and other public places in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, a resident in Lahore was booked over neglecting SOPs.

A meeting held at Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Office Lahore on Saturday, had decided to register cases against those who do not wear masks and ordered strict action against those who do not follow government guidelines. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that government guidelines should be implemented at any cost.

Commissioner Lahore had said that joint teams and control rooms have been set up, police and district administration should take joint action against violators of Coronavirus SOPs.