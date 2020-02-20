KARACHI: Adviser to Chief Minister on Universities and Educational boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Thursday demanded varsities in Karachi to adopt open merit policy for students on Sindh domicile without prioritizing Karachi students, ARY NEWS reported.

He was chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors of the provincial universities on Thursday.

Nisar Khuhro raised objections on the Karachi University (KU) admission policy based on KSP formula, which allows admission to students who have completed their matriculation and intermediate from the Karachi-based educational institutes on priority basis.

The provincial adviser summoned the admission policies of the KU and other varsities.

He said that the universities in Karachi should allow admission on open merit to students possessing Sindh domicile. “Karachi is part of the Sindh province therefore, we have reservations on admissions based on KPS policy,” he said.

Read More: SHC seeks revenue board’s report into illegal occupation of KU land

Karachi University has been ranked on 251st position in the list of top 500 universities of Asia.

As per Britain’s organization QS World University Rankings for 2019, Karachi University (KU) was included in Asia’s 260 best universities.

Due to its topnotch and quality research and academics, KU was further ranked on the 9th spot among other 23 Pakistani universities which were the part of the QS ranking for Asian universities.

Comments

comments