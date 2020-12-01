No gas loadshedding in Sindh, claims SSGC

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson said Tuesday that the company is not carrying out any type of gas load shedding in Sindh province including Karachi, ARY News reported.

“No gas load shedding is being underway anywhere in Sindh at the moment,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson refuted reports of the gas crisis in Sindh and said that SSGC, Karachi’s sole gas utility supplier was proving gas to industries and domestic sectors as per the demand.

On the other hand, various parts of Karachi including Gulshan e Maymar, Old City area, Orangi town, Landhi have reported low gas pressure.

Last month, Sindh energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh had said domestic gas crisis in the province had been intensified with the advent of winters while the federal government has done nothing about it.

The energy minister had said Sindh province produces more gas than it requires for itself but in spite of this when it comes to distribution the province does not get its fair share.

