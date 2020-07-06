Nurses recruited for Covid-19 duty protest non-payment of salaries

KARACHI: A large number of nurses staged a protest near the Sindh Chief Minister’s House at PIDC traffic intersection on Monday, reported ARY News.

They demanded that the government make payment of their outstanding salaries and regularise their services.

The protesters attempted to march towards the CM House to present their demands to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah but police as well as officials of the district administration present there didn’t let them go.

They said as many as 2,384 nurses were recruited to perform duties in Covid-19 wards but they have been deprived of their salaries for the last three months. The protesters demanded the government to immediately release their salaries and regularise their services.

However, the Sindh Health Department said the protesting nurses were appointed on a three-month contractual basis. Their contracts have been renewed for another three months upon expiry, it added.

