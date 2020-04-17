ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui holding a weekly press conference on Friday said that grave human rights violations continue in the illegally occupied land of Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan has serious concerns over what is transpiring in the illegally annexed valley and criminal actions being taken by the government of India against innocent Kashmiris.

She also said that there are substantiated reports that people land locked in Kashmir are facing a tremendous dearth of medicines and healthcare facilities amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Aisha Farooqui urged international peace making bodies and other foreign countries to take notice of the atrocities and pay heed to the Kashmiri plight.

Shifting gears to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s debt relief appeal to global money lenders, foreign office spokesperson said that the statement issued by global money lending bodies afterwards is a welcomed step which is being seen with great respect and admiration across the globe.

Earlier on April 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi penned a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) drawing its attention to the Indian government’s move to change domicile rules in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

