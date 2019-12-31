OGRA decides to jack up LPG price by Rs20 per kg for January

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to jack up the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs20 per kilogram for the month of upcoming month of January, ARY News reported.

Chairman LPG Distributors’ Association Irfan Khokhar has said that with the increase of Rs20 per kg, the domestic cylinder price will be up by Rs250, while the commercial cylinder will witness an increase of Rs 900.

The new price of domestic cylinder would be Rs1760 and commercial cylinder would be Rs6810.

Due to increase in cold wave across the country, the usage of LPG has saw a great increase due to shortage and low pressure of suigas.

On the other hand, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Monday had announced that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed in Sindh for further 24 hours.

Read more: OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 2020

A SSGC spokesperson had said that the decision was taken owing to the shortage of gas in the system, adding that they were facing difficulties to meet the gas demand of domestic consumers.

He had said that the SSGC’s management is closely monitoring the situation and assured that that the gas supply to the filling stations will be resumed after getting the required pressure and amount of gas for distribution.

Comments

comments