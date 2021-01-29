OGRA suggests Rs12 per litre increase in petrol price for Feb: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday proposed Rs12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has forwarded its summary regarding new rates of petroleum products to the ministry.

The OGRA has proposed raising Rs10 per litre on high-speed diesel.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that OGRA has prepared its summary on the basis of a levy of Rs30 per litre. Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs21.56 per litre.

The OGRA summary proposing new rates will take effect from February 1st after approval by the prime minister.

On Feb 15, the federal government had jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier approved Rs3.20 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2.95 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3 per litre instead of Rs10.5; the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs4.42 instead of Rs15.33.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to hike petrol price up to Rs13 per litre and Rs11 on the diesel.

