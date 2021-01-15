Federal govt jacks up prices of petroleum products again

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has jacked up prices of petrol, diesel and other products following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to hike petrol price up to Rs13 per litre and Rs11 on the diesel.

The premier approved Rs3.20 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2.95 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3 per litre instead of Rs10.5; the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs4.42 instead of Rs15.33.

The new prices will be taken into effect from January 16 on Friday mid-night. It is the second increase in the prices of petroleum products within a month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) last month which proposed to hike prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre.

However, an increase had been made in petroleum products for 15 days starting from January 1 – 2021 including Rs2.31 per litre on petrol, Rs1.80 on high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs3.36 on kerosene oil and Rs3.95 on light diesel.

