OKARA: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of robbers involved in raping women during robbery bids, reported ARY News.

The regional police officer (RPO) said the gang was involved in heinous offenses, including sexual abuse, along with committing robberies. He said five arrested members of the gang confessed to having been involved in a sexual abuse incident in Adda Salehuwal.

He said the suspect had gang-raped a woman during a robbery a few days back. One of the gang members was killed in an encounter with the police personnel.

On September 21, a woman was allegedly gang-raped during a robbery in Depalpur city in Okara.

Police had registered an FIR of the incident against seven suspects on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur in critical condition.

He said the robbers took cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables with them after raping the woman.

