NHA, NBP sign MoU to plant olive trees alongside highways of Pakistan

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Highway Authority and National Bank of Pakistan for Olive Tree Plantation along the Highways in the country.

Addressing the signing ceremony in Islamabad today, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the government is taking concrete measures to address challenges arising out of Climate change in the country.

She said the government is establishing green belts along motorways in collaboration with National Highway.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed said Green and Clean Pakistan is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the government is taking practical measures to materialize this vision.

Earlier on November 27, Talking to journalists in Multan, Zartaj Gul said that the PTI-led government will leave no stone unturned in reducing the effects of climate change on the agriculture sector in the country.

The minister said that the government banned brick kilns in six zones and steel factories of Wagah to tackle smog threat.

