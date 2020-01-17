One UN speech will not suffice, Kashmir has waited 50 years: Mishal Malik

LAHORE: Wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik on Friday said that the people of Kashmir have waited five decades for freedom and a singular speech at the UN was not enough to highlight the Kashmiri plight, ARY News reported.

Mishal said that she has not met her husband since 2014, the Hurriyat leader has been kept in captivity in the Indian occupied territory where he has been subjected to great difficulties.

Malik said that she was proud that she was able to be the voice of innocent Kashmiris whose rights have been usurped by India since the partition of India-Pakistan.

Mishal said that the world’s attention needs to squarely upon the matter of Kashmir.

Talking about the recent wave of protests on the controversial citizenship bill in India, Mishal said that India was facing war-like circumstances within its borders at the moment and the protests will not stop.

Earlier on January 1, Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has termed 2019 the worst year for Kashmiris.

Talking to journalists, Mishal Malik said that the lockdown imposed in occupied Kashmir on August 5 by the Indian occupation forces crossed 150 days.

She said that New Delhi’s government was trying to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and added that India planned to build townships for hundreds of thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-majority territory.

