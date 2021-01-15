Online driving licence facility launched in another city of Punjab

GUJRANWALA: After facilitating citizens of provincial capital Lahore, the Punjab government has launched an online driving licence facility in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

The Traffic Police Punjab launched an easy process to issue driving licences through a digital system in Gujranwala to facilitate citizens.

The newly-launched facility has enabled the citizens to avoid queues for driving licences and waiting for hours for submitting their medical certificates and other relevant documents.

The digital driving licencing system was launched in an inauguration ceremony which was attended by RPO Riaz Nazeer Gara, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf and CPO Sarfraz Ahmad Falki.

While talking to journalists, the senior officers praised the provincial authorities for establishing an online driving licencing centre to provide easy access to the Gujranwala citizens for getting their driving licences which would also help locals to comply with the traffic regulations.

Earlier in June last year, the Punjab government had introduced a paperless driving licence issuance system for its citizens for the first time in Pakistan.

The first-ever project of ‘Paperless Driving Licence Issuing System’ was initiated by the provincial government in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Central Police Office Rawalpindi.

The one-window facility is being used for the issuance of learning driving licences to the citizens without any requirement of carrying documents. Moreover, the citizens could also renew the validity of their driving licences through the computerised system.

Citizens can avail the modern facility to get their learning driving licences and its renewal without carrying photos, passport or form. The applicants will have to carry their original computerised national identity cards (CNIC) for the registration purpose for their driving licences besides paying the government fees.

