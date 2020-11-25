OPD closed at PIMS hospital due to coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s largest government hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), has announced limiting its medical services for patients due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic during its second wave in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The hospital’s spokesperson said in a statement that the central outpatient department (OPD) service was closed except the OPDs of gynaecology and children section. Dr Waseem Khawaja added that the emergency section of the hospital will be fully functional amid the current situation.

The decision for the closure of OPD service was made in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases and surgeries will only be conducted in an emergency case. The OPD service will be restored after witnessing improvement in the pandemic situation, added Dr Khawaja.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that twelve more health professionals have been infected by the novel coronavirus at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

As per details, the health professionals including nine doctors have gone into isolation after being confirmed with the COVID-19, said the hospital administration.

Dr Asad Aslam said after a number of infections, more than 50 health professionals are undergoing COVID-19 diagnosis tests. He has appealed for a minimum number of attendants to the hospital along with the patients, as a precautionary measure.

COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 59 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,803. 1,214 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,867 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 382,892, whereas, the active cases stood at 42,115.

A total of 41,583 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 332,974 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,297,703 samples have been tested thus far.

