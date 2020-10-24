Another opposition lawmaker meets Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Another lawmaker of opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Faisal Khan Niazi, has met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after Jalil Sharaqpuri, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The opposition lawmakers from Punjab Assembly have continued holding meetings with Punjab chief minister as Faisal Khan Niazi called on Usman Buzdar today where he discussed issues of his constituency, welfare and development projects.

CM Usman Buzdar assured him for resolving public issues in his constituency and consideration of recommendations tabled by him.

The chief minister criticised that those creating chaos are the enemies of development of the country besides hiding their corruption. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition parties wanted to stop the journey towards development and prosperity of the country, however, the accountability process will not be stopped at any cost, he said, adding that the Punjab government will keep respecting public representatives besides fulfilling their rightful demands.

During the meeting, PML-N lawmaker Faisal Khan Niazi expressed confidence over the policies and leadership of the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

Earlier on October 6, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rebel MPA Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari had met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It was his second meeting with the CM. He had been expelled from the party for meeting Buzdar without permission last month. During the meeting, the issues facing the people of Gujranwala and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion. PML-N leader Chaudhry Muhammad Younis Ansari was also in attendance at the meeting.

They had condemned elements peddling a nefarious campaign against state institutions.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had expelled five MPAs from the party on October 1 for meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A delegation of PML-N MPAs, Chaudhry Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Nishat Daha had called on CM Buzdar on September 29 and assured him of their support to resolve public issues.

