Opposition parties to convene APC next week: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition would be held next week to devise next strategy after no-confidence motion rejected against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader talking to media outside the National Assembly said that opposition will expose the alleged horse-trading in the next session of the Senate.

“Those who have sold their votes in today’s no-trust move against Senate Chairman would be held accountable with a specific timeframe.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media called the failure of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as an attack on the Upper House.

“Today 50 Senators including Oppositions 9 have voted for Sanjrani through secret balloting which is an attack on Senate. PPP will accountable those who have sold their votes,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further added: “PPP will not leave the members who betrayed party and harmed the democracy. We’ve decided to call APC next week and will fight this is Senate.

He said that PPP will continue its struggle inside and outside the parliament.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12.

