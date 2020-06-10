Opposition parties in Sindh announce to boycott PPP-led APC

KARACHI: Opposition parties in the Sindh province on Wednesday announced to boycott the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-convened All Parties Conference (APC) over 18th amendment and National Finance Commission (NFC) award, ARY NEWS reported.

The ruling party in the Sindh province had convened the APC at Chief Minister House in Karachi on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss any plans from the federal government to bring changes to 18th amendment and NFC award.

Announcing the decision to boycott the conference, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the ruling party in the Centre would not attend the event.

Another coalition partner in the federal government, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also announced against its participation in the APC.

Other nationalist parties in the province had also announced to distance themselves from joining the PPP-led initiative.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on May 10 that they would change the law pertaining to the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. The federal minister, however said that he was unaware of any talks with the opposition on NFC award or 18th amendment.

Furthermore, Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on May 03 that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will agree on further modification in 18th amendment on some condition including release former premier Nawaz Sharif and changes in NAB laws.

“PML-N wants to save Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from facing cases. Nawaz Sharif cannot prevent himself from facing cases now by reasoning his ailment. Shehbaz Sharif is also willing to prevent himself from the trial. My sources tell me that Shehbaz Sharif will be caught soon.”

“18th amendment is very important for the government and a decision regarding the 18th amendment will be made before June. However, NAB laws will not be changed soon,” claimed Rashid.

