Opposition’s Rehbar Committee meeting tomorrow to decide on APC

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of opposition parties-led Rehbar Committee would be held on Thursday (tomorrow) in Islamabad to discuss suggestions aimed at strengthening a bloc against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

Leaders and representatives from 11 opposition parties would meet on Thursday for the Rehbar Committee meeting headed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leader Akram Khan Durrani.

The meeting would be attended by PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting would seek suggestions for strengthening the opposition alliance from members of PPP, PML-N and other parties, besides also setting agenda of the all parties conference (APC) and its future course of action.

BNP-Mengal that parted ways with the federal government coalition would also attend the meeting, besides attendance from leaders of JUP, ANP, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadees.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif refuses to meet Bilawal Bhutto citing ‘health concerns’: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that a movement in opposition politics came to light on July 27 after Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and reports emerged that Bilawal Bhutto would also be visiting the capital city today.

“I have met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a devising a way forward for the joint opposition,” he said and announced that they had summoned a meeting of the Rehbar committee to decide the future course of action.

The next day Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence in Lahore.

Comments

comments