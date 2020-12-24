‘Opposition is now running away from resignations’: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is now running away from submitting its lawmakers’ resignations to the speakers of the respective assemblies, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of his party and government spokespersons, PM Imran Khan said that the opposition’s alliance will be broken soon due to their internal differences.

The prime minister said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as he had no answer to the questions pertaining to the corruption and assets beyond his known source of income.

Read More: PDM divided over resignations, long march: FM Qureshi

Earlier on December 15, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided over resignations from the assemblies and long march.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had said that PDM faced huge embracement as its Lahore power show miserably failed.

Commenting on the two major parties of the PDM, Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he had said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had not taken any decision yet, while there was a clear division in the ranks of PML-N.

Comments

comments