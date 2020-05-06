Opposition submits requisition for Senate session on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: With a session of the National Assembly slated to be convened next week, the opposition has submitted a requisition to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to call a session of the upper house of Parliament as well, reported ARY News.

34 senators signed the requisition, calling for discussions on the government’s strategy to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and a clear policy to tackle its adverse impact on the country’s sagging economy.

The agenda they have worked out also includes discussion on the impact of the deadly virus on national security and foreign policy, Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and discrimination being perpetrated against Indian Muslims in the neighbouring country.

Read More: NA session on coronavirus being held on May 11: Babar Awan

Earlier, on May 5, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan had released a video statement confirming that a national assembly session will be called this Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

An all parties committee meeting arrived at the decision prior, the main agenda of the session will be the ongoing global and national issue of the coronavirus pandemic, added Babar Awan.

Read More: Bilawal calls for NA session, says lengthy debates can be limited

Comments

comments