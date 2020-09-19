Web Analytics
Orange Line Metro Train to be launched soon: Bajwa

Asim Saleem Bajwa

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting retired Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Saturday the government is going to launch the Orange Line Metro Train soon. 

“On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved, fare decided, trial runs underway, O&M [operation and maintainance] award given, hiring in progress,” tweeted Bajwa, who also headed the CPEC Authority.


On September 1, Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced more than 250 jobs of various categories for Lahore’s Orange Line Train project. “250 new jobs of various categories for Orange Train Lahore by the operator.All applications can be sent to [email protected],” he had tweeted.

Earlier, sources had said technical work on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed.

