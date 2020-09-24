Web Analytics
Orange Line Metro Train to start chugging next month: Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed the ongoing CPEC projects in the province.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and agriculture transformation models for Punjab under the CPEC framework also came under discussion during the meeting. The CM and the SAPM, who is also the CPEC Authority chairman, deliberated progress on the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project.

Read More: Orange Line Metro Train to be launched soon: Bajwa

CM Buzdar said work on CPEC projects is ongoing on a priority basis as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding these schemes are being completed at a fast pace and in a transparent manner.

He emphasised that the country’s economy will improve with completion of these projects. The Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) has already completed its test run, he said, adding the government intends to run the train by the end of next month.

 Read More: Punjab govt fixes Orange Line Metro Train fare

After the meeting, Bajwa tweeted: “Productive mtng with CM Punjab,discussed SEZs, agriculture transformation models for Punjab under CPEC framework& operationalisation of Orange Train. CM,in presence of concerned ministers directed to extend fullest support for envisaged CPEC projects.”

