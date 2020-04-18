Our duty to protect doctors fighting coronavirus: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday the government is utilising modern methodologies to help Pakistanis stranded abroad owing to the suspension of commercial flights to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He told a press conference that he launched a “FM Direct App” for the purpose the other day.

The foreign minister said the United Nations Secretary General endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief for the developing world in the wake of the pandemic.

He reiterate the government’s resolve to take stern action against hoarders and profiteers, adding legislation has been made to check such illegal activities in the country.

Qureshi said that the business community’s demands have been met by slashing the key interest rate and bringing it in the single digit territory besides announcing incentives for the construction industry.

He said it is our duty to protect doctors and paramedics on the frontline of the war against the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the number of Covid-19 cases could see a spike until mid-May.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, the premier said there would have been 50,000 cases by April 25 as per initial projections but that is not the case. He added new projections suggest the country will see 12,000 to 15,000 patients.

PM Imran Khan took exception to “fake” news about higher number of Covid-19 fatalities in Karachi where he said fear was being spread that more deaths have occurred because of the virus than being reported.

