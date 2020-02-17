Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to bring out-of-the-box solutions in an effort to control prices of electricity and gas on a sustainable basis.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to reduce electricity and gas prices and provide relief to domestic consumers and industries in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that without taking into account the interest of the country, expensive and illogical agreements and arrangements were made by the previous governments which jacked up prices of electricity and increased circular debt.

Imran Khan said that the top priority of the present government is providing relief to people with low-income and promotion of industries.

At the direction of the Prime Minister, various proposals were made in order to stabilize and reduce electricity prices for domestic consumers and industries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Petroleum Nadeem Babar presented suggestions for a long-term plan to reduce gas prices.

The Prime Minister was told that in order to prevent power theft, effective measures have been taken which resulted in an income of 122 billion rupees.

The monthly increase of 38 billion in circular debt has been reduced to 12 billion which will be reduced to zero by the end of this year.

