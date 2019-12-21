Outlaw killed, two injured in Manghopir shootout

KARACHI: A suspected criminal was killed while two others injured in an exchange of fire with personnel of the law enforcement agencies in Karachi’s Manghopir neighbourhood in the wee hours on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the injured were whisked to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention.

The killed suspect was identified as Abdullah Murshid while those injured as Sherullah and Sohail.

READ ALSO: Police bust three-member dacoit gang in Karachi

Earlier, on Dec 9, a citizen got injured during an incident of mugging in the same area.

22-year-old Fahad Hussain, son of Khalid Hussain, wounded in a firing incident that took place near Baba Morr within the limits of Manghopir police station. The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A police official had said the incident took place over putting up resistance on a robbery attempt. An FIR was registered against unknown culprits.

READ ALSO: Man allegedly killed over free-will marriage in Karachi

Comments

comments