ISLAMABAD: So far, more than 100,000 health workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus across the country, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, parliamentary secretary of the National Health Services, said on Thursday.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, she said health professionals who are at the forefront of the country’s fight againt the deadly disease were administered the vaccine in the first phase.

Dr. Nausheed Hamid said the process to register citizens aged 65 years and above is underway, asking people to get themselves registered for the Covid vaccination. She said the situation will further improve with arrival of more doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started last month. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China are being used in the first phase. Sindh was provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

On Feb 20, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that Pakistan would receive at least 5.6 million doses of Covid vaccine by the end of next month.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) will provide 22.7 million doses of Covid vaccines to Pakistan in three phases, said NCOC, adding that first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Pakistan in first week of March.

