ISLAMABAD: India had sought permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to the United States earlier today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

New Delhi had requested Pakistan for the usage of its airspace for Modi’s flight to the United States (US) on September 20, which was denied by Pakistan.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaking on the matter in a video message said that the Indian High Commission had been apprised of Pakistan’s decision on the request.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan denied airspace access to the Indian Prime Minister over the situation prevalent in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

FM Qureshi also said that another reason for denial is India’s persistent behavior which had been unsavory on matters pertaining to Kashmir, the region and peace.

Pakistan had refused a request made by New Dehli earlier, to use its airspace for the plane of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, owing to New Dehli’s consistent human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

India had requested Pakistan to fly over its airspace for the Indian president who is scheduled to visit Iceland.

Earlier in June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused the overflight of his aircraft from Pakistani airspace, despite receiving the permission from Islamabad.

The Hindu reported that India had forwarded the request to Pakistani officials to let Modi’s overflight to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan during June 13-14 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Islamabad had approved in principle the Indian government’s request in this regard. Nevertheless, Modi opted to fly via Oman-Iran route instead of Pakistani airspace.

In May, Pakistan had also granted the request of India to let its former Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj overflight to attend the SCO summit in Bishkek.

