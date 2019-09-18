ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Swedish counterpart, Stefan Löfven today and apprised him of the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s under an illegal curfew imposed by the hegemonic state of India, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan told Sweden’s PM of the devious designs that India harbors of trying to change the demography of the region by turning the Muslim majority of the area into an ethnic minority by all means necessary.

Read More: Speaker NA calls on PM Imran Khan

“Indian government’s actions are illegal and unconstitutional and go against all the resolutions put forth on the matter by the United Nations in the past over the disputed region,” said PM Imran Khan.

Khan urged the Swedish Prime Minister to support Pakistan and take note of the atrocities being inflicted on the people of Kashmir after it’s illegal annexation.

Read More: PM, COAS exchange views on regional environment, Kashmir situation

He also asked for Sweden’s support in voicing their concern on the 45-day long curfew in the valley and demand it’s immediate abolishment.

“What is happening in Kashmir is a human tragedy and all those that care for Human Rights should step forth to oppose India’s tyranny,” said Khan.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to review performance of KP cabinet members today: sources

Both leaders agreed to keep on struggling for just and righteous motives and to stay in contact as the situation unravels in the region.

It was also agreed upon that both countries would play their due role to bring back and sustain long lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

Comments

comments